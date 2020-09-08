UF College of Veterinary Medicine gives update on massive 660-pound Gator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine shared an update on Bob the Gator.

The 38-year-old reptile was transported back to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm on Thursday.

UF vets performed radiographs at the College of Veterinary Medicine which is when they found a bone infection in his right rear leg.

Bob is being treated with long-term antibiotics to provide pain relief and the removal the infection.

Every couple of days, the zookeepers at the farm will give Bob tablets through a dead rat instead of injecting him with the medicine.

“For me, it’s a great pleasure and a great privilege to be able to work on these animals,” said Darryl Heard, UF associate professor of zoological medicine. “In particular such a large animal and also to be able to work with them safely. It was nice that we can work on a large crocodilian like this and be able to return him back to the zoo.”

Zookeepers say Bob is doing better with the pain relief.

The faculty at the college says they do not know the cause of his infection.

