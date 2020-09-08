Advertisement

“You need that connection in the community:” Gainesville non-profit mentors women amid pandemic

Social distancing and streaming online are two options S.H.I.F.T mentorship program uses to give back to girls and women in need.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “You need that connection in the community,” said co-founder of S.H.I.F.T., Karriscea Bivins.

Sisters Helping In Facing Tomorrow or S.H.I.F.T. is a non-profit organization founded in January 2019 in Gainesville by two women. The purpose of the organization is to uplift, inspire and motivate women.

Although, how can people connect amid COVID-19?

Founder Jasmine Tucker said the pandemic has provided a perfect opportunity to mentor younger women.

“And we’ve had the most participation during the pandemic actually,” added Tucker. “We’ve had a lot of girls to come to us and they need strength, they need guidance. And that’s what we’re about, showing them and giving them the best advice on where to go next with life and any struggles they may be dealing with.”

S.H.I.F.T. caters to girls in middle and high school, as well as adult programs for women seeking sisterhood.

“And it’s nice to just have someone to relate to,” added Bivins.

With safety for all in mind given the pandemic, the founders turn to social media to broadcast in-person events and hold virtual meetings.

“(We’re) trying to get the page more active going live so that the people who can’t always come to the events can also be apart because we are limiting the capacity when we do do things,” Tucker mentioned. “Just so we can have social distancing in place.”

Tucker and Bivins are searching for sponsors as they start plans to expand to their own facility in Gainesville. The best way to contact the founders to join the sisterhood or to donate to their next event is through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

