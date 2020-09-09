Advertisement

Alachua County poet laureate recites poem to county commission for the first time

Alachua County poet laureate E. Stanley Richardson” shared a poem during the county commission for the first time.
Alachua County poet laureate E. Stanley Richardson" shared a poem during the county commission for the first time.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County poet laureate E. Stanley Richardson shared a poem during the county commission for the first time on Tuesday.

Richardson’s poem was titled “Make me wanna holler,” and he said the poem was created to bring awareness to the disparities in healthcare.

The Alachua County commission meeting had the opportunity to listen to a poem to help inspire change.

“I’m just happy that I was able to present the poem,” Richardson said. “It was well-received and I look forward to the next time they ask me to come before them as poet laureate to present a poem.”

The League of Florida Women Voters asked Richardson to write the poem to assist them in the state-wide campaign to expand medicaid.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

