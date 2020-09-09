Advertisement

Amazon announces virtual career fair

Amazon is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and technology roles.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As millions of people look for work in the pandemic, Amazon announced that it will host its first free virtual career fair.

Amazon is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and technology roles.

The free event will be happening on Sept. 16 and it will include interactive workshops, speaker sessions and one-on-one coaching.

The average salary for the new corporate and technology workers is 150,000 dollars a year.

To register, click on the link below.

Amazon Career Day

Registration is not required to attend an Amazon Career Day event. However, advance registration helps us anticipate attendance in order to build the best possible event for our attendees and will help you keep updated about the latest job opportunities at Amazon.

