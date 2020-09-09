Amazon announces virtual career fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As millions of people look for work in the pandemic, Amazon announced that it will host its first free virtual career fair.

Amazon is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and technology roles.

The free event will be happening on Sept. 16 and it will include interactive workshops, speaker sessions and one-on-one coaching.

The average salary for the new corporate and technology workers is 150,000 dollars a year.

