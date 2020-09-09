Block party shootings spark racial debate in Williston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent shootings have sparked debate in the city of Williston. Community members say there’s a racial divide, while city leaders have their own opinions.

The protest from over the weekend was technically out of Williston city lines, so Williston Mayor Jerry Robinson says he has no comment on the shootings. When asked about his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement itself, he said:

“I don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement, period. All lives matter. You can quote me on that.”

According to Williston City Council president, Charles Goodman, the shootings that happened in Williston were news he never thought would be true for his city.

He says, moving forward, it will take a community effort to find a common ground in hopes of preventing any further violence especially on the topic of race.

“Racism exists. When you go to the point of saying it’s systemic ... that means it’s out of control ... that there are people doing this on a system-wide basis ... I don’t believe that’s true in the city that I am the president of.”

Community members say the racial divide in the city is being made even worse with the recent actions and comments from some city leaders. According to the protest’s organizer Kenuel Gates, protests won’t stop until changes are made.

“I think it’s up to the community to come together ... and I think we ask for resignation. I think we protest until people begin to move around ... that’s it ... we are gonna protest, we aren’t gonna stop protesting," Gates said.

According to deputies at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, all six victims are either in stable condition or already treated and released from the hospital. They currently have no suspects in custody.

Deputies say the investigation has been a slow process because they don’t have much evidence and they ask anyone with pictures, videos, or information to reach out.

