“COVID is spreading fast:” University of Florida responds to parents concerns of rising cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alachua County continues to lead North Central Florida in the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, the University of Florida is receiving questions from parents about the rising numbers.

On Tuesday, Alachua County reported eighty-nine new COVID-19 cases. According to UF’s website, twenty-five students tested positive for COVID-19 that same day. This means UF would make up 28% of the counties daily total.

“COVID is spreading fast,” said one UF parent, who chooses to stay anonymous.

She shared her daughters concerns and said students are getting sick and not getting tested to avoid having to move into the quarantine residence halls.

“As a concerned parent, I am worried that by keeping these young adults in the dark UF is buying themselves a complete disaster in the making,” said an anonymous UF parent. “I dont know how to advise my daughter about what she should do because I don’t even have the information.”

She says this is just one issue of many issues starting with a lack of transparency.

“Students should be saying ‘oh this is getting bad I really need to wear a mask or I shouldn’t be going to that party,’ but the more we lull them into a sense of darkness in terms of information, the worse their decisions are going to be,” she said.

UF’s Vice President of Communications, Steve Orlando, said this isn’t the first complaint UF has received and now they’re working towards providing more information.

“We’re trying to work to identify where we can improve that so that we can feel like they know what’s going on,” said Orlando. “Whenever you’re in a situation like this, information is one of the most important things so we recognize that and we’re working towards that.”

This all comes just over one week into the fall semester, but Orlando said he expects the trend of rising cases to continue, especially after the holiday weekend.

“That’s based on the patterns we’ve seen nationwide looking at what happened after Memorial Day and the 4th of July, so we do expect to see more cases after Labor Day and we will be preparing for that with increased testing with increased contact tracing,” said Orlando.

As far as the rumors of students not getting tested goes, Orlando said that is not behavior the university condones.

“We have not confirmed any of those rumors,” Orlando said. “If any student feels there’s symptomatic or has any concerns about their health, they should immediately go to a medical professional go to the student health care center and get checked out immediately.”

For those that test positive, Orlando said 74% of the quarantine dorms are still open. For more information on UF’s numbers, click here.

