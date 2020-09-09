Advertisement

DeSantis vetos bill restricting sale of nicotine products in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have restricted the sale of nicotine products in Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have restricted the sale of nicotine products in Florida.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill on Tuesday that would have restricted the sale of nicotine products in Florida.

In a letter, DeSantis rejected the bill for two reasons. First, it would have raised the age to buy tobacco to 21 years old, however that is already mandated by federal law.

He also says the bill would have effectively banned vaping flavors. He says this would lead people back to cigarettes and to the black market.

Veto order and reasoning

