Dixie County opens with rivalry matchup

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -After starting last season 6-0, the Dixie County Bears lost their momentum late in 2019 and dropped each of their last four games.

Finishing strong has been on the minds of players and head coach LB Cravey ever since a first round playoff loss to Union County.

“What I found was these guys practiced hard all summer long, not knowing whether we’d play or not,” said Cravey, referencing the doubt surrounding COVID-19. “They came out here and ran and pushed themselves with the unknown, and it’s worked out well for us.”

The Bears will have a chance to avenge that loss right away when both teams open the pandemic-delayed 2020 season on Friday.

“You have to make sacrifices in this game to progress in it,” said senior linebacker and fullback Scott Hysmith. “You can’t go out there and just expect the win. You have to work your butt off out there and make sacrifices accordingly.”

Dixie County likes its chances. Among the returning standouts are third-year starter Sam Cannon at quarterback. Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday in Lake Butler.

