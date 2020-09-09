Florida’s College of Dentistry evacuated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire alarm evacuated Florida’s College of Dentistry on Wednesday.

According to school officials, a fire alarm was inadvertently triggered on the second floor of the dental floor by a worker installing a piece of equipment.

The alarm triggered alarms two floors above and one floor down.

Everyone was evacuated for 15 minutes until they were notified that the area was cleared.

