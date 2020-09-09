Advertisement

Florida’s College of Dentistry evacuated

A fire alarm evacuates dental school.
A fire alarm evacuates dental school.(Latecia Richards.)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire alarm evacuated Florida’s College of Dentistry on Wednesday.

According to school officials, a fire alarm was inadvertently triggered on the second floor of the dental floor by a worker installing a piece of equipment.

The alarm triggered alarms two floors above and one floor down.

Everyone was evacuated for 15 minutes until they were notified that the area was cleared.

Here is video provided to us by Latecia Richards.

