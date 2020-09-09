Advertisement

Free WaWa coffee, drinks for school employees

The convenience store is saying thank you to teachers and other school employees.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wawa stores is saying thank you to teachers.

The convenience store will offer free coffee or fountain drinks for all teachers, faculty members, school administrators and support personnel for the rest of September.

In order to receive the free drink, an individual simply needs to tell the associate at the register that they work for a school.

“As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa in a press release. “In a school year starting out unlike any we’ve experienced, we are happy to provide this small gesture for a limited time, and we are grateful to so many teachers for providing support for youth in our communities.”

Gainesville residents have a few Wawa locations to choose from them, after two more opened last month.

The offer will end on Sept. 30.

