Gainesville police looking for two men after armed home invasion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are looking for two men in connection with a home invasion in Gainesville.

According to GPD, two armed men, both wearing face coverings, invaded a home on the 4900 block of NW 20th terrace early Wednesday morning.

Police say the men used force to enter into the home, and once inside, the suspects robbed the victims of cash. The suspects fled from the scene and GPD is following several leads.

This is the latest incident of a long string of violent crime in Gainesville.

“We want to ensure our neighbors that your City’s law enforcement officers are working daily at preventing these violent incidents from occurring,” said GPD in a press release.

Anyone with information about the armed home invasion is asked to contact GPD Detectives at: 352-393-7670, or remain anonymous by reporting information to Crime Stoppers at: 352-372-7687.

