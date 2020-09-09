Advertisement

Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July

Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked
Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked(GatorVision)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in over a month, the Florida football team has recorded a case of COVID-19.

The UAA released its latest COVID testing numbers on Wednesday, citing seven student athletes and one football player testing positive for the virus.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests On Campus : 1,227

Total Positives On Campus: 42

Total Tests for September: 191

Total Positives for September: 7

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 523

Total Positives on Campus: 22

Total Tests for September: 101

Total Positives for September: 1

This is the 22nd positive COVID-19 case on Dan Mullen’s team. This is the first positive test since mandatory workouts began on July 14.

No word on how many players are in quarantine due to the positive test, however, Florida’s week one opponent, Ole Miss, had 27 players miss a scrimmage due to the virus and injury.

On Tuesday, Alachua County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, according to UF’s website, 25 students tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day - this means UF would make up 28% of the county’s daily total.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free WaWa coffee, drinks for school employees

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The convenience store will offer free coffee or fountain drinks for all teachers, faculty members, school administrators and support personnel.

News

Gainesville man is behind bars after killing a dog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
John Mitchell, 36, is in Alachua County Jail on Wednesday after he admitted to ASO deputies he did shoot the dog.

News

“COVID is spreading fast:” University of Florida responds to parents concerns of rising cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
“As a concerned parent, I am worried that by keeping these young adults in the dark UF is buying themselves a complete disaster in the making,” said an anonymous UF parent.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 8th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the stories from around North Central Florida and the Country that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

L.C.P.D. Attempting to Identify Thief

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
L.C.P.D. is trying to identify a man who is committing identity theft.

News

LCPD IDENTIFY HELP

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Alachua County commissioners unanimously approve needle exchange program

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Alachua County commission’s approval means an organization can start a needle exchange program per state guidelines.

News

GPD Searching for Armed Robber

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

News

armed robbery domino's

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Needle Exchange Program

Updated: 14 hours ago