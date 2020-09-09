Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in over a month, the Florida football team has recorded a case of COVID-19.

The UAA released its latest COVID testing numbers on Wednesday, citing seven student athletes and one football player testing positive for the virus.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests On Campus : 1,227

Total Positives On Campus: 42

Total Tests for September: 191

Total Positives for September: 7

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 523

Total Positives on Campus: 22

Total Tests for September: 101

Total Positives for September: 1

This is the 22nd positive COVID-19 case on Dan Mullen’s team. This is the first positive test since mandatory workouts began on July 14.

No word on how many players are in quarantine due to the positive test, however, Florida’s week one opponent, Ole Miss, had 27 players miss a scrimmage due to the virus and injury.

On Tuesday, Alachua County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, according to UF’s website, 25 students tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day - this means UF would make up 28% of the county’s daily total.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.