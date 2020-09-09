Advertisement

Governor DeSantis makes appointment to Suwannee River Management governing board

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Harry Smith to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Harry Smith to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board.

Harry Smith, of Lake City, is the Vice President of Feed Operations for Central States Enterprises. An avid outdoorsman, his work revolves around businesses that need water to operate and grow. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida. This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

