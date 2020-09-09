GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would have added new regulations and protections to curb the youth vaping epidemic.

The legislation would have banned flavored vape products, raised the age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products to 21 and created some regulations around the sale of vape products through the mail.

The American Cancer Society had taken a neutral position on the bill, arguing it didn’t go far enough to curb the youth vaping epidemic. Three out of ten youth in Florida now admit to vaping.

Vice President of Regional Advocacy, American Cancer Society

“At the end of the day, this particular bill, we do agree with the Governor that it wouldn’t have done much.”

In his veto letter, the Governor made note most of the vaping related health issues that made national headlines earlier this year were the result of black market THC vape products.

He feared banning flavors would have pushed more youth onto the black market.

Gentleman’s Draw Vape Shop, Edgewater

"

So it would have effectively just shut down local brick and mortar retailers."

Vape shop owner Jonathan Risteen was pleasantly surprised by the veto.

Gentleman’s Draw Vape Shop, Edgewater

"

We are willing to do a lot of things, but one of those things that we’re not willing to do is take adults' rights away."

“Ironically, both the vape industry and health groups agree the bill missed the ball, by not raising penalties for retailers who sell to underaged youth.”

Vice President of Regional Advocacy, American Cancer Society

“And you know we’ll just go back to the drawing board next year.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody was a staunch advocate for the banning of flavored vape products.

In an statement she told us she was disappointed by the Governor’s veto and plans to keep pushing for the change going forward.

While the bill raised the age to purchase tobacco and vape products to 21, the federal government already raised the age nationally back in December. The American Cancer Society did note, by including the change in Florida law it could have helped with enforcement.

