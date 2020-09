GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are working to identify a man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.

Officers say around 1 a.m. Monday, an armed robber entered the Domino’s Pizza on Southwest 13th Street.

The robber pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash.

The victim gave an undisclosed amount of money and the culprit ran off.

