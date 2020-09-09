In Case You Missed It: September 8th, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories from around North Central Florida and the Country that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

1. Alachua County commissioners unanimously approve needle exchange program

2. GPD Searching for Armed Robber

3. Alachua County Commission votes against registration for large gatherings

4. One man in critical condition after a shooting in Ocala

5. L.C.P.D. Attempting to Identify Thief

6. DeSantis vetos bill restricting sale of nicotine products in Florida

7. MCSO investigating homicide in Summerfield

8. Petition gains traction to allow Santa Fe marching band to perform

National Headlines:

1. Georgia investigating ‘potential double voting’ in primary

2. House expected to vote on marijuana decriminalization bill in September

3. AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

4. Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

5. With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

6. Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.