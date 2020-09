GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are trying to identify a thief.

They say he is a suspected of breaking into a vehicle last month, and stealing the victim’s credit card.

That card was later used to buy items at a Publix Grocery Store.

Take a look at the suspect and see if you can’t identify him and help authorities.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.