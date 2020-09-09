MCSO identifies homicide victim

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Tuesday’s homicide.

MCSO say Adam McQuaig was found dead in a home near Summerfield, Fla.. The 38-year-old was found by deputies with a gun shot wound.

Traffic was blocked for a majority of the day on the narrow dirt road where the home is located on Tuesday. Crisis Intervention, the Forensic Unit and Deputies all responded to the home on Southeast 148 Place to begin the investigation.

According to officials, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no apparent threat to the community.

This continues to be a developing story - we will bring you more details once they become available.

