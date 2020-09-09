Ocala business gives back to the community with a cook-out and blood drive

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s burgers and hot dogs on the grill at the Scott Cameron State Farm location in Ocala.

The insurance agent said this is the second time he’s held a free cook-out like this one, “The is my little way of doing something in the community,” Cameron said.

But that’s not the only way he’s giving back. Once visitors are done at the State Farm cook-out, they could take just a few steps over to donate blood at the Big Red Bus.

Oneblood officials said, even though they weren’t collecting convalescent plasma at Wednesday’s event, the donations will still be incredibly important. (WCJB)

Oneblood was parked at the agency ready for donors.

“In March we had a drastic fall in blood donations, blood drives, because of the pandemic. High schools, colleges and universities account for about 20 percent of the donations that we get at the blood center so that’s massive,” Director of Media and Public Relations for Oneblood, Pat Michaels said.

And residents are ready to fulfill the need.

“In today’s world, especially what’s going on in our world today, they need blood, they’re asking for blood and I’m here for that reason. I hope it saves a lot of lives,” Donor Iris Devenuto said.

Donors also received a wellness checkup while on the bus, which included testing for the COVID-19 anti-body.

