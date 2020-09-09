Petition gains traction to allow Santa Fe marching band to perform

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe High School marching band will not take the field this season, but a petition is hoping to change that.

The Change.org petition says the band will not be able to perform at home games, on top of the season’s already canceled marching competitions.

As of this morning, more than 175 people have signed on asking the Alachua County school board to reverse the decision.

