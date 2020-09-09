Advertisement

Raiders, Hurricanes pick up volleyball wins

Santa Fe shakes off second set loss to beat Buchholz
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Much like their football counterparts, volleyball teams in NCFL are in the early stages of a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Tuesday’s action featured a pair of Alachua County duels.

GHS swept P.K. Yonge in three sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-23.  The match served as the season opener for both schools.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe, a state finalist in each of the last two seasons, defeated Buchholz, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21.

