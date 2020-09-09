Advertisement

SEC sets 2020 volleyball schedule

Florida off opening weekend, opens play Oct. 21
Florida season preps
Florida season preps(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The SEC revealed its eight-match conference volleyball schedule for the pandemic-impacted season on Wednesday. To minimize travel out of concern for COVID-19 spread, each conference member will face only four different opponents in those eight matches and play the same team on consecutive nights.

Florida receives a bye on opening weekend and will see its first action of the season Oct. 21-22 at Auburn. The Gators also travel to South Carolina and host both Alabama and Georgia. The SEC has also set the week of Nov. 23-27 for any make up matches that are necessary.

2020 Gator Volleyball Schedule: Home matches in bold

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30 vs. ALABAMA 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 vs. ALABAMA TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 at South Carolina TBD

FRIDAY, NOV. 20 GEORGIA 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21 GEORGIA TBD

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved

Latest News

News

Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For the first time in over a month, the Florida football team has recorded a case of COVID-19.

Sports

Raiders, Hurricanes pick up volleyball wins

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
GHS topples P.K. Yonge in season opener.

Sports

Santa Fe def. Buchholz, GHS def. P.K. Yonge

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Billy Donovan out as Thunder coach after five seasons

Updated: 17 hours ago
The team and Donovan described his departure as a mutual decision.

Latest News

Sports

Dixie County opens with rivalry matchup

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Team started strong, fizzled late last season.

Sports

SEC teams must do their research prior to kickoff

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Expect a lot of conversations within the football world after more college teams open this week.

Sports

Dixie County football preview

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Necessary adjustments before kickoff

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Gators no finished product yet with opener three weeks away

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Increasing amount of physicality a concern as games approach.

Sports

Gator football season three weeks away

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
Florida kicks off Sept. 26