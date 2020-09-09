SEC sets 2020 volleyball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The SEC revealed its eight-match conference volleyball schedule for the pandemic-impacted season on Wednesday. To minimize travel out of concern for COVID-19 spread, each conference member will face only four different opponents in those eight matches and play the same team on consecutive nights.

Florida receives a bye on opening weekend and will see its first action of the season Oct. 21-22 at Auburn. The Gators also travel to South Carolina and host both Alabama and Georgia. The SEC has also set the week of Nov. 23-27 for any make up matches that are necessary.

2020 Gator Volleyball Schedule: Home matches in bold

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30 vs. ALABAMA 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 vs. ALABAMA TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 at South Carolina TBD

FRIDAY, NOV. 20 GEORGIA 7:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21 GEORGIA TBD

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved