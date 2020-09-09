SEC sets 2020 volleyball schedule
Florida off opening weekend, opens play Oct. 21
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The SEC revealed its eight-match conference volleyball schedule for the pandemic-impacted season on Wednesday. To minimize travel out of concern for COVID-19 spread, each conference member will face only four different opponents in those eight matches and play the same team on consecutive nights.
Florida receives a bye on opening weekend and will see its first action of the season Oct. 21-22 at Auburn. The Gators also travel to South Carolina and host both Alabama and Georgia. The SEC has also set the week of Nov. 23-27 for any make up matches that are necessary.
2020 Gator Volleyball Schedule: Home matches in bold
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 at Auburn 8:00 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30 vs. ALABAMA 7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31 vs. ALABAMA TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12 at South Carolina TBD
FRIDAY, NOV. 20 GEORGIA 7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21 GEORGIA TBD
