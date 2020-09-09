SEC teams must do their research prior to kickoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the Southeastern Conference announced a late September season opener, it might have irritated some fans but it also gave coaches a chance to measure the impact of playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools like Florida will be able to not only analyze data on test results after programs in the ACC and Big 12 debut this week, but also learn from what game-day experiences will look and feel like.

“I want to talk to some NFL people as well, just to get a feel for every different aspect of it,” said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. “The lack of crowd noise, the music effects, the overall game day feeling, and does atmosphere affect your team?”

The first NFL regular season game comes on Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Texans. The rest of the action follows this weekend.

Florida has announced 20 percent capacity for its home games.

