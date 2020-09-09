Advertisement

Six puppies found dead in cooler in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A call on Labor Day weekend left two dog rescue owners in tears.

Marie Harrell and Stacey Allen, founders of Thelma and Louise Dog Rescue, received a call from someone who found six dead puppies inside of a cooler on the border of Suwannee County and Hamilton county on Sunday morning.

“Oh my gosh, my heart broke,” Harrell said. “I automatically went into tears. For anybody to be able to do that, they have no heart.”

Allen’s reaction was the same once she heard the news.

“I busted up in tears,” Allen said. “My husband was driving. Just to think about what those puppies went through.”

The dog rescue was created in February but their mission to help dogs started after rescuing 14 dogs that were left abandoned for over a week after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Allen and Harrell recalled the different types of neglect they have seen over the years but none as heinous as the puppies in the cooler.

They have rescued dogs that were malnourished, dogs where their teeth were grind down to escape, and dogs whose toe nails were pulled back to the paw.

“Most people who have animals and they don’t want them normally don’t go to this extreme,” Allen said. “Research states that most people who can do this normally it leads to human abuse and other crimes.”

They advise people to get their pets spayed or neutered and to reach out to dog rescues, animal control, and animal humane societies to avoid situations like this from happening.

“There are tons of people who can help you,” Allen said. “You’d be surprise by just putting it on Facebook on what your friends can help you with.”

Allen and Harrell hopes that people can contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office to bring justice to the puppies.

“I hope they find the person who did this,” Harrell said.

Allen and Harrell said that working as dog rescuers is tough but the journey is worth it.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Allen said. "There are days where you want to give up because you see things like this. They are days where you are overwhelmed. “Many times we lean on each other crying.”

To provide tips for this case to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, contact 386-362-2222

