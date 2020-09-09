Advertisement

Tourism specialist from Columbia County appointed to advise ‘Visit Florida’ council

Paula Vann, Executive Director of Columbia county tourist development, was appointed Tuesday to serve on the industry services, small business and rural development council.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tourism specialist in Columbia county will be working on a ‘Visit Florida’ council.

Paula Vann, Executive Director of Columbia county tourist development, was appointed Tuesday to serve on the industry services, small business and rural development council. The council gives input to ‘Visit Florida’.

The Industry Services, Small Business and Rural Development Council is one of four councils that work with Visit Florida to enhance and maximize industry input toward fulfilling Visit Florida’s commitment to being “industry-led”. Committee members are volunteers dedicated to putting the industry above their own interests as they interact with Visit Florida’s staff.

“Tourism is Florida’s largest economic driver and ensuring rural and small communities are part of the VISIT FLORIDA story is paramount,” says Vann. “I am honored to be a part of this team during these challenging times.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

