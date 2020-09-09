Advertisement

UF Health Shands tests older anti-viral medicines against COVID-19

UF Health Shands researchers are testing three older medications to determine if they are effective at treating COVID-19.
UF Health Shands researchers are testing three older medications to determine if they are effective at treating COVID-19.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands researchers are testing three older medications to determine if they are effective at treating COVID-19.

Researchers are testing the anti-viral drugs, and say that two show promise. The three drugs all work to stop viruses from replicating.

One of the drugs is Remdesivir, which is already being used on hospitalized patients. The other medication showing promise is Galidesivir, which was developed to treat Hepatitis C.

