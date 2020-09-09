Advertisement

Unemployment payments climb to $15 billion and counting

So far, four of every five dollars paid in unemployment claims in Florida has come from the Federal Government, but even at that low percentage, the state has already exhausted three-fourths of its reemployment trust fund, setting the stage for higher employer contributions in the future.
So far, four of every five dollars paid in unemployment claims in Florida has come from the Federal Government, but even at that low percentage, the state has already exhausted three-fourths of its reemployment trust fund, setting the stage for higher employer contributions in the future.(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.

The money is coming from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program, but Democrats and the AFL-CIO argue the state could and should be doing much more.

As the state began processing the additional $300 payments, the total paid out by the state jumped by more than $815 million in one day.

That pushes the total payments since March over $15 billion, and likely over the $16 billion mark by Thursday.

“It’s basically at this point a total of $900 maximum that someone can get,” said State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez.

While the additional cash is welcome, Democrats and the AFL-CIO argue it’s not enough.

“Florida has the stingiest unemployment system, and arguably the most dysfunctional system by design,” said Rodriguez.

On labors wish wist: More weeks of benefits with higher weekly payments.

“We know from the states own data, every dollar paid out in benefits generates a $1.64 in local economic activity. This is also a boon for the economy,” said Dr. Rich Templin with the Florida AFL-CIO.

The union argues the Governor could use his emergency powers to increase the length of eligibility and raise payments, but say he has chosen not to.

“The issue isn’t that he can’t try to order some of these things. If someone feels he can’t, then take him to court,” said Templin.

So far, four of every five dollars paid in unemployment claims in Florida has come from the Federal Government, but even at that low percentage, the state has already exhausted three-fourths of its reemployment trust fund, setting the stage for higher employer contributions in the future.

Anyone eligible for unemployment benefits on or after August 1st doesn’t have to do anything.

Payments for the weeks of August 1st, 8th, and 15th will automatically show up in your account.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala business gives back to the community with a cook-out and blood drive

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
One Ocala business gave back to the community Wednesday by hosting a free cook-out and blood drive.

News

Gainesville police looking for two men after armed home invasion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Police are looking for two men in connection with a home invasion in Gainesville.

News

Florida’s College of Dentistry evacuated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A fire alarm evacuates Florida’s College of Dentistry on Wednesday.

News

Florida College of Dentistry evacuated

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

MCSO identifies homicide victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The 38-year-old was found by deputies with a gun shot wound.

News

Free WaWa coffee, drinks for school employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The convenience store will offer free coffee or fountain drinks for all teachers, faculty members, school administrators and support personnel.

News

Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For the first time in over a month, the Florida football team has recorded a case of COVID-19.

News

Gainesville man is behind bars after killing a dog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
John Mitchell, 36, is in Alachua County Jail on Wednesday after he admitted to ASO deputies he did shoot the dog.

News

“COVID is spreading fast:” University of Florida responds to parents concerns of rising cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
“As a concerned parent, I am worried that by keeping these young adults in the dark UF is buying themselves a complete disaster in the making,” said an anonymous UF parent.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 8th, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the stories from around North Central Florida and the Country that you need to know about, in case you missed it.