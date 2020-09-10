A Gainesville man is charged with attempted homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after chasing and shooting another man on Saturday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office charged Darian Holmes with attempted homicide with intent to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public residential property, and being a possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

According to an ASO police report, an officer was following up on another investigation when he heard shots fired in the Harber Cove Apartment complex at West University Ave.. As the officer turned around the corner, he saw two Black males in a physical altercation. One man yelled, “man, he just tried to shoot me.”

The victim told police that he entered the residence with a lawfully obtained key provided by Holmes' significant other, who he has paid rent to. A verbal argument soon began, and the victim says he feared for his life because Holmes is known to have firearms. The man told ASO, he shoved the defendant and then started to leave, however, this is when Holmes chased him down and fired two shots.

Meanwhile, Holmes claims that he was defending himself. During his interview with the officer, he states the victim punched him with a close fist and displayed a firearm. Holmes says he reacted by force-ably taking the firearm away. He admitted to following the man and shooting the victim, intending to hit him.

Holmes is being held in Alachua County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

