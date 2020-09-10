Airbnb is cracking down on house parties

(WCJB) - No house parties allowed in Florida Airbnbs.

The company announced on Thursday that they are cracking down on party houses throughout the state of Florida.

Over 40 listings across the state have received complaints or have violated the policies on parties and events - those listings have now been suspended.

This follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at listings globally until further notice.

“It’s critical that we take steps to reduce the number of large parties and events, and we support the efforts of local officials to put a stop to irresponsible behavior,” said Airbnb’s Manager of Public Policy in Florida, Viviana Jordan in a press release. “By sharing out these steps today, we hope to raise greater awareness of our 24/7 neighbor hotline so that we can continue to strengthen the enforcement of our party ban across the state of Florida.”

In July Airbnb started to ban some younger U.S. guests from booking homes close to where they live. Guests that are under the age of 25 with fewer than three positive reviews will not be allowed to book a home. This is in response to the company’s efforts to crack down on unauthorized parties.

“The vast majority of hosts in Florida contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests,” added Airbnb in a press release. “Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.”

