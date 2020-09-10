Advertisement

Airbnb is cracking down on house parties

This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.(Source: Airbnb via AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - No house parties allowed in Florida Airbnbs.

The company announced on Thursday that they are cracking down on party houses throughout the state of Florida.

Over 40 listings across the state have received complaints or have violated the policies on parties and events - those listings have now been suspended.

This follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at listings globally until further notice.

“It’s critical that we take steps to reduce the number of large parties and events, and we support the efforts of local officials to put a stop to irresponsible behavior,” said Airbnb’s Manager of Public Policy in Florida, Viviana Jordan in a press release. “By sharing out these steps today, we hope to raise greater awareness of our 24/7 neighbor hotline so that we can continue to strengthen the enforcement of our party ban across the state of Florida.”

In July Airbnb started to ban some younger U.S. guests from booking homes close to where they live. Guests that are under the age of 25 with fewer than three positive reviews will not be allowed to book a home. This is in response to the company’s efforts to crack down on unauthorized parties.

“The vast majority of hosts in Florida contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests,” added Airbnb in a press release. “Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATED: Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

News

A Gainesville man is charged with attempted homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville man is behind bars after trying to shoot another man at the Harber Cove Apartment at West University Ave..

News

Free food distribution happening in Gainesville Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville residents can pick up free food from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Florida’s minimum wage could nearly double

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
In November, voters will weigh in on Amendment two, which if passed, minimum wage would gradually increase to $15 an hour.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested for beating a 85-year-old Ocklawaha man to death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Yvonne Wilkerson was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Jessie Blanding in his Tall Pines Mobile Home Park home.

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue brings back Mobile Flu Vaccination Program

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Man struck by semi-truck in Bradford County dies

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds virtual discussion about Lake Shore Regional Medical Center operations

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Federal court lawsuit filed by UF student voluntarily dismissed

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Alachua County Jail inmate on work release tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago