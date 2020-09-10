Alachua County Jail inmate on work release tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at the Alachua County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 after being out in the community on a work release program.

The Alachua County Jail is reporting five new coronavirus cases, including the inmate on work release.

Sheriff’s officials tell TV20 an inmate was at work when he began feeling ill.

He was taken to the jail and tested positive.

Due to patient privacy protections, the sheriff’s office will not tell us where the inmate was working.

However, the employer was informed.

The positive inmates are now in quarantine.

