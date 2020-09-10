Advertisement

Alachua County Jail inmate on work release tests positive for COVID-19

Alachua County Jail
Alachua County Jail
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at the Alachua County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 after being out in the community on a work release program.

The Alachua County Jail is reporting five new coronavirus cases, including the inmate on work release.

Sheriff’s officials tell TV20 an inmate was at work when he began feeling ill.

He was taken to the jail and tested positive.

Due to patient privacy protections, the sheriff’s office will not tell us where the inmate was working.

However, the employer was informed.

The positive inmates are now in quarantine.

