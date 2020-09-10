Advertisement

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office warns against potential registration scams

The office advises residents to call their office if they feel any election-related mail items they receive aren’t legitimate.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A TV 20 viewer said she was caught off guard when she received a voter registration form in the mail despite already being registered. Before filling out personal information, she called the supervisor of election’s office.

“Yeah there are a number of well-intentioned groups both in Florida and around the country that send out information especially closer to elections,” said the Supervisor of Elections Director of communications TJ Pyche.

“Trying to get people to register, trying to get people to sign up for vote by mail ballots,” Pyche added. “And often time, unfortunately, the information they use to send these things out isn’t updated.”

The form was sent by the Center for Voter Information. The organization sent TV 20 a statement about the purpose of their mailers. They send millions of voter registration forms throughout Florida with the intent to safely increase voter turnout.

While this organization is not tricking voters, the supervisor of elections still has to combat potential scams.

“And also individuals to work with us so that again they have the current information, they understand where it’s coming from,” said Pyche. “They understand that some of these groups are well-intentioned. And that really is an important thing to point out but we are again the official source for information.”

If any voters are worried about any election-related material in their mail, Pyche suggested contacting their local supervisor of elections office before filling out personal information.

