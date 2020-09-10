Annexation of a local park postponed; new housing for the Columbia County Jail?

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City council held a virtual workshop on Wednesday to hear a presentation on affordable housing.

A special meeting of the council was supposed to follow but a technical issue prevented citizens from being able to make public comment and the meeting had to be postponed. Agenda items that will be rescheduled for next Monday include a public hearing on the city budget for the coming year, and a hearing on fire protection assessments.

One item that will be postponed for two weeks is the annexation of Alligator Lake Park. The parkland was purchased by the county in 1997 and provides 12 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, a canoe launch and a playground.

The park will bring just under 1000 acres into the city limits. The county will continue operate and maintain the park.

The first reading of the annexation will be on September 21st.

Work has begun on a new 256-bed housing pod at the Columbia County Jail.

The site work is part of a more than 19 million dollar upgrade at the county lockup. Ajax Construction has been hired to build the pod adjacent to the existing jail at a cost of 14 and a half million dollars.

When complete, the pod will house inmates while renovations occur at the old facility. The pod is expected to take 18 months to complete. 4.6 million dollars in renovations then will begin at the old facility.

The original plan was to build an all-new facility but the 43 million dollar price tag was too steep so commissioners decided the less expensive route of pod and renovation.

Tomorrow marks 19 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Lake City Police and Fire Departments will hold a ceremony honoring the first responders and all those who lost their lives that day in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

The memorial service will begin Friday morning at 8:30 in front of the Lake City Public Safety building and will be streamed live on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page.

