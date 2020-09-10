Advertisement

Annexation of a local park postponed; new housing for the Columbia County Jail?

The Columbia County Report
The Columbia County Report
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City council held a virtual workshop on Wednesday to hear a presentation on affordable housing.

A special meeting of the council was supposed to follow but a technical issue prevented citizens from being able to make public comment and the meeting had to be postponed. Agenda items that will be rescheduled for next Monday include a public hearing on the city budget for the coming year, and a hearing on fire protection assessments.

One item that will be postponed for two weeks is the annexation of Alligator Lake Park. The parkland was purchased by the county in 1997 and provides 12 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, a canoe launch and a playground.

The park will bring just under 1000 acres into the city limits. The county will continue operate and maintain the park.

The first reading of the annexation will be on September 21st.

Work has begun on a new 256-bed housing pod at the Columbia County Jail.

The site work is part of a more than 19 million dollar upgrade at the county lockup. Ajax Construction has been hired to build the pod adjacent to the existing jail at a cost of 14 and a half million dollars.

When complete, the pod will house inmates while renovations occur at the old facility. The pod is expected to take 18 months to complete. 4.6 million dollars in renovations then will begin at the old facility.

The original plan was to build an all-new facility but the 43 million dollar price tag was too steep so commissioners decided the less expensive route of pod and renovation.

Tomorrow marks 19 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Lake City Police and Fire Departments will hold a ceremony honoring the first responders and all those who lost their lives that day in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

The memorial service will begin Friday morning at 8:30 in front of the Lake City Public Safety building and will be streamed live on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Construction begins for new school in Alachua County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With the help of the half-cent schools sales tax initiative, the construction of the new elementary school "I" is underway.

Local

An Alachua County resident is behind bars after hitting his mother and stealing her car

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Local food bank encourages residents to participate in Hunger Action Month

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank located at 325 NW 10th Ave. is hosting a food and fund drive for people to help others with food insecurity in north central Florida.

Local

North-Central Florida family will experience a breath of fresh air after winning a new AC unit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A good AC unit is a lifesaver during north-central Florida summers, but it is even more important for immunocompromised families. The Lier family will be experiencing a breath of fresh air after winning a new air condition unit.

News

Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An Alachua County resident is accused of punching his mother in the face and stealing her car.

Latest News

News

North-Central Florida family will experience a breath of fresh air after winning a new AC unit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
A good AC unit is a lifesaver during north-central Florida summers, but it is even more important for immunocompromised families. The Lier family will be experiencing a breath of fresh air after winning a new air condition unit.

News

Soon to be released book raises election security concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The soon to be published ‘Rage’ is re-igniting concerns over election security in Florida. In it, the author names St. Lucie as the second county supposedly hacked in 2016 after Washington County was previously identified.

News

Airbnb is cracking down on house parties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The company announced on Thursday that they are cracking down on party houses throughout the state of Florida.

Local

Two men arrested after OPD found drugs in their car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Police arrested 50-year-old Kenneth McChristian and 34-year-old Corey Carnegie following a car chase that ended with their car slamming into a utility poll.

News

UPDATED: Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.