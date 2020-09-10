Construction begins for new school in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday marked a significant milestone in the construction of a new school.

With the help of the half-cent for schools sales tax initiative, the construction of the new elementary school "I" is underway in southwest Gainesville.

A construction company tilted up the school’s walls for the first time at 3999 SW 122nd St.

Alachua County Public Schools says the construction is to address overcrowding in schools in west Alachua County.

“Anytime you see dirt moving and concrete walls going up it’s always an exciting time,” said Karen Clarke, ACPS superintendent. “This is one of our four major projects going on right now. It’s definitely an exciting time for the school district.”

The expected completion of the school is fall of next year and the total capacity is 900 students.

The maximum cost for the construction of the school is $25.5 million.

“We’re just very grateful for the community for the half-cent sales tax initiative that’s allowing us to do these four major projects as well as many other projects district-wide to revitalize and renovate our schools so we can have the best possible learning environment for all of our children,” Clarke said.

Howard Bishop Middle School, Idylwild Elementary School, and Metcalfe Elementary School are the other schools in the revitalization process.

All three projects are scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.