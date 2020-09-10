Federal court lawsuit filed by UF student voluntarily dismissed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The lawsuit filed in federal court by a UF student who wanted a refund after being sent home from campus has been voluntarily dismissed.

Court records show that attorneys for Dylan Egleston filed for dismissal on August 31st, which the court then accepted the next day.

There was no explanation.

A judge had just ordered lawyers for Egleston and the UF Board of Trustees to meet to discuss adding the state Board of Governors as defendants.

