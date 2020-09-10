Florida’s minimum wage could nearly double

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In November, voters will weigh in on Amendment two, which if passed, minimum wage would gradually increase to $15 an hour.

Minimum wage would first increase from $8.56 to $10 an hour on September 20, 2021. It would then increase by one dollar each year until it hits $15 an hour in year 2026.

Restaurant and bar owner, JD Chester, said every dollar counts, especially right now during the pandemic.

“Raise minimum-wage to $15 an hour and all 11 of my businesses would go out of business or the alternative would be I’d be selling $20 cheeseburgers,” said Chester.

If Amendment two is approved in November, Florida would become the first state to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour through a ballot measure.

Florida for Fair Wage Campaign Manager, Ben Pollara, said theres no better time for a rise in wages.

“The pandemic has really shown a light on on the impact and the contribution that hourly workers have in this country,” said Pollara. “I mean when we talk about essential workers and the folks on the front lines of the pandemic, yeah, we’re talking about doctors and nurses but we’re are also talking about the janitors, orderlies, nurses assistants getting paid at eight or 10 or 15 bucks an hour.”

The City of Gainesville will meet at 1 pm to discuss the impacts of adopting a living wage ordinance.

