Free food distribution happening in Gainesville Thursday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can pick up free food on Thursday afternoon.
The drive-thru giveaway will be held at the Gainesville Lodge Numbers 41, starting at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..
People can get supplies for themselves, families and friends. It is on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.
Here is a breakdown of the information:
Date: Thursday, Sept. 10
Time: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Location: Gainesville Lodge No. 41
2207 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Fla.
1500 Boxes of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Available
Cost: Free of Charge
Want to help? Need more information?
Please contact Rabbi Berl Goldman at: (352)336-5877 or Rabbi@JewishGator.com or Patick Jacob on (352)494-9605 or dr.jacob@icloud.com.
