Free food distribution happening in Gainesville Thursday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can pick up free food on Thursday afternoon.

The drive-thru giveaway will be held at the Gainesville Lodge Numbers 41, starting at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

People can get supplies for themselves, families and friends. It is on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

Here is a breakdown of the information:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Location: Gainesville Lodge No. 41

2207 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Fla.

1500 Boxes of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Available

Cost: Free of Charge

Want to help? Need more information?

Please contact Rabbi Berl Goldman at: (352)336-5877 or Rabbi@JewishGator.com or Patick Jacob on (352)494-9605 or dr.jacob@icloud.com.

