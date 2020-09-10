Gainesville Fire Rescue brings back Mobile Flu Vaccination Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As we prepare for colder weather, health experts are asking people to get vaccinated for the flu, and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews are doing their part.

GFR paramedics will be delivering free flu vaccinations to low-income vulnerable communities.

The Mobile Flu Vaccination Program will begin on October 19th.

The times and locations of the events have not been released.

Medical professionals say during the pandemic being vaccinated for the flu is even more important.

Have you heard the news? GFR's new Mobile Flu Vaccination Program might be coming to a neighborhood near you! Starting... Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

