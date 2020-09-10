Gators say season valid despite opt-outs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whichever team survives the ten-game SEC schedule and a season of uncertainty with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will have surely earned the right to compete for college football’s national title. At least, that’s the way the Gators see it.

The fall schedule has come under criticism in recent weeks with several conferences choosing to delay football until the spring semester. Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster believes the talk to be a lot of hot air.

“It’s going to be like the NFL where each and every week you’re running the gauntlet,” said Brewster. “I would not agree at all with somebody who tried to dismiss the fact that maybe it’s somewhat of a shortened season.”

Ultimately, a successful season will boil down to how diligently the Gators treat their responsibility of staying free of COVID-19. One UF football player and a total of seven UF athletes are among those who have tested positive in September, according to the university’s latest release.

“We know what we have and what we have around each other and what we’re trying to build," said junior running back Malik Davis. "We can’t cause anything to slip up, other teams and places with outbreaks, we see that.”

Florida opens play Sept. 26 with a visit to Ole Miss.

