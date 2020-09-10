Advertisement

Gators say season valid despite opt-outs

SEC kicks off Sept. 26 while Big Ten, Pac-12 sit
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Whichever team survives the ten-game SEC schedule and a season of uncertainty with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will have surely earned the right to compete for college football’s national title. At least, that’s the way the Gators see it.

The fall schedule has come under criticism in recent weeks with several conferences choosing to delay football until the spring semester. Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster believes the talk to be a lot of hot air.

“It’s going to be like the NFL where each and every week you’re running the gauntlet,” said Brewster. “I would not agree at all with somebody who tried to dismiss the fact that maybe it’s somewhat of a shortened season.”

Ultimately, a successful season will boil down to how diligently the Gators treat their responsibility of staying free of COVID-19. One UF football player and a total of seven UF athletes are among those who have tested positive in September, according to the university’s latest release.

“We know what we have and what we have around each other and what we’re trying to build," said junior running back Malik Davis. "We can’t cause anything to slip up, other teams and places with outbreaks, we see that.”

Florida opens play Sept. 26 with a visit to Ole Miss.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gators talk outside noise

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Sports

Union County looks to pick up where it left off in 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Lake Butler team coming off region title game appearance in Class 1A.

Sports

SEC sets 2020 soccer, volleyball schedules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
UF soccer to welcome a limited number of spectators.

Sports

SEC announces volleyball, soccer dates

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Union County FB preview

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
For the first time in over a month, the Florida football team has recorded a case of COVID-19.

Sports

Raiders, Hurricanes pick up volleyball wins

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
GHS topples P.K. Yonge in season opener.

Sports

Santa Fe def. Buchholz, GHS def. P.K. Yonge

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT

Sports

Billy Donovan out as Thunder coach after five seasons

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
The team and Donovan described his departure as a mutual decision.

Sports

Dixie County opens with rivalry matchup

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Team started strong, fizzled late last season.