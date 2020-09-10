Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza in Lake City closes

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another restaurant in North Central Florida has fallen victim to the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Gondolier Italian Restaurant and Pizza in Lake City has closed.

In a letter, they cite the COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in the hospitality industry as the reason for the closure.

In the letter, they also thank patrons for 10 years they were able to serve the community.

