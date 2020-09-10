Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County hand’s out ID’s to the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County gathered at United Church

of Gainesville to give id’s to the community.

The coalition partnered with UF’s pride student union set up stations outside the church to register

people for a identification card.

The id’s are meant to provide identification for people who do not have government issued id’s already

says Liz Ibarrola.

" One of the really sentimental moments was when one of the mothers went to go pick her son up for a

dentist appointment and she was turned away. Not being able to pick up your kid up from school is a

really scary experience for a parent. So ID’s aren’t cool, ID’s aren’t sexy but they are necessary. "

The event practiced social distancing and wearing face masks while keeping hand sanitizer available, the

organization planned to make almost 40 ID’s but welcomed anyone ready to purchase one.

