Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County hand’s out ID’s to the community
Partnered with the pride student union they gave out ID’s to the community.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County gathered at United Church
of Gainesville to give id’s to the community.
The coalition partnered with UF’s pride student union set up stations outside the church to register
people for a identification card.
The id’s are meant to provide identification for people who do not have government issued id’s already
says Liz Ibarrola.
" One of the really sentimental moments was when one of the mothers went to go pick her son up for a
dentist appointment and she was turned away. Not being able to pick up your kid up from school is a
really scary experience for a parent. So ID’s aren’t cool, ID’s aren’t sexy but they are necessary. "
The event practiced social distancing and wearing face masks while keeping hand sanitizer available, the
organization planned to make almost 40 ID’s but welcomed anyone ready to purchase one.
