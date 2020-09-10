Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 10

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida COVID numbers continues to grow, just as Alachua County cases has yet another day of steady growth; meanwhile GPD and MCSO are on the hunt for suspects in their respective counties; and a racial debate is sparked in Willison.

All your local headlines and more in Thursday morning’s ICYMI.

Local Headlines

State Headlines

National Headlines

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office warns against potential registration scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The supervisor of elections office advises residents to call their office if they feel any election-related mail items they receive aren’t legitimate.

Six puppies found dead in cooler in Suwannee County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Amazon announces virtual career fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As millions of people look for work in the pandemic, Amazon announced that it will host its first free virtual career fair.

Ocala business gives back to the community with a cook-out and blood drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
One Ocala business gave back to the community Wednesday by hosting a free cook-out and blood drive.

Unemployment payments climb to $15 billion and counting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
So far, four of every five dollars paid in unemployment claims in Florida has come from the Federal Government, but even at that low percentage, the state has already exhausted three-fourths of its reemployment trust fund, setting the stage for higher employer contributions in the future.

Gainesville police looking for two men after armed home invasion

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Police are looking for two men in connection with a home invasion in Gainesville.

Florida’s College of Dentistry evacuated

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A fire alarm evacuates Florida’s College of Dentistry on Wednesday.

MCSO identifies homicide victim

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The 38-year-old was found by deputies with a gun shot wound.