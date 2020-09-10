In Case You Missed It: Sept. 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida COVID numbers continues to grow, just as Alachua County cases has yet another day of steady growth; meanwhile GPD and MCSO are on the hunt for suspects in their respective counties; and a racial debate is sparked in Willison.
All your local headlines and more in Thursday morning’s ICYMI.
Local Headlines
- Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office warns against potential registration scams
- Six puppies found dead in cooler in Suwannee County
- Block party shootings spark racial debate in Williston
- Gainesville police looking for two men after armed home invasion
- Amazon announces virtual career fair
- Ocala business gives back to the community with a cook-out and blood drive
- MCSO identifies homicide victim
- Gators football reports first COVID-19 case since July
- Gainesville man is behind bars after killing a dog
- “COVID is spreading fast:” University of Florida responds to parents concerns of rising cases
State Headlines
- Unemployment payments climb to $15 billion and counting
- Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would have added new regulations, protections on vaping
National Headlines
- Free Wawa coffee for teachers, school employees
- Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
- Dem report: Postal service changes delay prescription drugs
- Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.√