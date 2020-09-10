Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds virtual discussion about Lake Shore Regional Medical Center operations

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority is holding a meeting to talk about who will be the operator of Lake Shore Regional Medical Center.

Community Health Systems decided to end their lease with the hospital earlier this year.

The hospital is looking for new ownership.

UF Health Shands is competing with Community Health Physicians for ownership of the medical center.

You can tune in to the meeting here starting at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.