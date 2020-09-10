Advertisement

Local food bank encourages residents to participate in Hunger Action Month

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank located at 325 NW 10th Ave. is hosting a food and fund drive for people to help others with food insecurity in north central Florida.
(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - September is is Hunger Action Month and a local food bank is giving the community an opportunity to give back.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank located at 325 NW 10th Ave. is hosting a food and fund drive for people to help others with food insecurity in north central Florida.

The food bank encourages people to donate $1 which will provide 10 meals or create a food drive drive in their neighborhood then drop the food off at the food bank.

This year since March 1, the food bank has distributed 14 million pounds of food.

To participate in the food bank’s fund and food drive for Hunger Action Month, view the information and their website below.

