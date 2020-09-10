Man struck by semi-truck in Bradford County dies
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed in Bradford County Wednesday after being run over by a semi-truck.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, a semi was stopped on a portable scale off Southeast County Road 221 in Starke.
A worker climbed underneath the rear axles as the truck was being loaded.
A spotter gave the truck driver the okay to drive off the scales.
That’s when the truck hit the 48-year-old Williston man underneath.
He died at the scene.
