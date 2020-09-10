Man struck by semi-truck in Bradford County dies

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed in Bradford County Wednesday after being run over by a semi-truck.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, a semi was stopped on a portable scale off Southeast County Road 221 in Starke.

A worker climbed underneath the rear axles as the truck was being loaded.

A spotter gave the truck driver the okay to drive off the scales.

That’s when the truck hit the 48-year-old Williston man underneath.

He died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.