North-Central Florida family will experience a breath of fresh air after winning a new AC unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jazz Lier and her family have been a blessing to those in the community during the pandemic. From putting smiles on peoples faces to handing out bags filled with essentials, the family has been doing it all.

“I never win anything, but to win this something that we need, we’re still kind of in the new homeowner phase, so getting this is a big deal. Big, big deal, it is going to help our family tremendously. I don’t intend to leave the house, so this is going to stay with us for a very long time.”

She feels blessed after winning TV20′s “One Good Deed Deserves Another” contest that will give her, her husband, and two daughters a new air condition unit.

“We’re all asthmatic. My husband is diabetic type 1. It’s just we all have issues. Having AC, we have filters in the house to keep the air as clean as we can knowing that we were heading down the road of potentially not having an air conditioner, we were worried about a lot of things. To now know that I don’t have to worry about that for quite a long time that is massive for our family.”

This donation was made possible by the teamwork of A+ Air Condition here locally and their supplier American Standard.

“Acts like this fill our hearts. We’re very with our partners with A+ to even offer opportunities like this for families in need, especially during these hard times,” said Kelly Dillon, a Sales Leader for American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning.

This new system will provide the family with even better filtration.

“It makes us feel good, and that is really why we do it. It’s not the monetary value of what we are giving away. It’s what you get out of it,” said Bob McCollum, the owner of A+ Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. “To see a family that truly is in need of needing one makes this the whole reason why we did this…”

This new gift is priceless for the Lier family. They have been giving priceless gifts to others throughout this challenging time.

“We went to each person’s home. What we did was we pretty much screamed and honked the horn as loud as we could and drew attention like who is outside. They saw the big cards, ‘We love you,’ ‘We miss you,' with smiles on our faces. People driving by stopped and was like, what are you al doing and we were like, do you want a free smile, and we shake it, and they recorded it. It made everybody happy, and we did that from here in Gainesville, we went all the way out to Newberry, Waldo the city,” said Lier.

They also filled bags with masks and hand sanitizer to help people.

According to McCollum, this unit will last the Lier family for years to come. He hopes to give away another unit next year.

