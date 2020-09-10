Advertisement

Teenager is behind bars after kicking his mom and stealing her car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County resident is accused of punching his mother in the face and stealing her car.

County deputies say 19-year-old Dallas Douglas was waiting with his mom to pick up Douglas' girlfriend on Saturday. When the girlfriend failed to show up, the mom said it was time to go. This is when things turned violent.

Deputies say Douglas kicked his mom to the point that she had to get out of the car. He then drove off in the car with an 11-year-old in the back seat.

" Mom decided to she had other chores, other things she had to do with her time, and decided to leave," said Sgt. Frank Kinsey. “At that time is when he decided that he wanted to stay, and was gonna do everything in his power to make sure she stayed there.”

When deputies tried to stop Douglas, they say he hit a patrol car.

Douglas is charged with three felonies including assault on a law enforcement officer and kidnapping a minor.

