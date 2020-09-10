Advertisement

Two men arrested after OPD found drugs in their car

(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are in jail after crashing their car, while in possession of drugs.

Ocala Police arrested 50-year-old Kenneth McChristian and 34-year-old Corey Carnegie following a car chase that ended with their car slamming into a utility poll.

McChristian was driving, while Carnegie was found with oxcycodone and crack cocaine when they were arrested.

Carnegie also has an outstanding drug trafficking charge.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Airbnb is cracking down on house parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The company announced on Thursday that they are cracking down on party houses throughout the state of Florida.

News

UPDATED: Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

News

A Gainesville man is charged with attempted homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville man is behind bars after trying to shoot another man at the Harber Cove Apartment at West University Ave..

News

Free food distribution happening in Gainesville Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville residents can pick up free food from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Florida’s minimum wage could nearly double

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
In November, voters will weigh in on Amendment two, which if passed, minimum wage would gradually increase to $15 an hour.

News

Woman arrested for beating a 85-year-old Ocklawaha man to death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Yvonne Wilkerson was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Jessie Blanding in his Tall Pines Mobile Home Park home.

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue brings back Mobile Flu Vaccination Program

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Man struck by semi-truck in Bradford County dies

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Lake Shore Hospital Authority holds virtual discussion about Lake Shore Regional Medical Center operations

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Federal court lawsuit filed by UF student voluntarily dismissed

Updated: 8 hours ago