Two men arrested after OPD found drugs in their car

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are in jail after crashing their car, while in possession of drugs.

Ocala Police arrested 50-year-old Kenneth McChristian and 34-year-old Corey Carnegie following a car chase that ended with their car slamming into a utility poll.

McChristian was driving, while Carnegie was found with oxcycodone and crack cocaine when they were arrested.

Carnegie also has an outstanding drug trafficking charge.

No one was hurt in the crash.

