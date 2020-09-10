Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that the preliminary investigation point this to being an apparent suicide/homicide. Investigators and evidence personnel are currently processing the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.