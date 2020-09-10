Advertisement

Two people dead in Ocala in a possible murder-suicide

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Ocala Police are on the scene at Berkeley Point Apartments where they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say that the preliminary investigation point this to being an apparent suicide/homicide. Investigators and evidence personnel are currently processing the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as they become available.

