Union County looks to pick up where it left off in 2019

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -After advancing to the state quarterfinals in Class 1A last season, there is plenty of reason to be hopeful at Union County High School when the Fightin' Tigers kick off Friday against Dixie County. Union County enjoyed a late-season four game winning streak last year to finish 7-6 overall and looks to capitalize on season to season momentum.

New Fightin' Tigers head coach Andrew Thomas comes to Lake Butler from Trinity Catholic where he coached the previous two seasons. Prior to that stop, Thomas also led Trenton to a pair of state titles. But Union County’s new leader admits his players will have to pack on some pounds.

“We just need to get stronger and that’s going to take some time,” said Thomas. “When you look at what we need to get better at that’s not anything you can just snap your fingers at and it gets better, we just have some young kids you need the weight room a little bit more.”

Friday’s matchup against Dixie County will be the season opener for both schools. Union County visits Newberry on Sept. 18.

