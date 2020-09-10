Advertisement

Woman arrested for beating a Ocklawaha 85-year-old man to death

Yvonne Wilkerson was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Jessie Blanding in his Tall Pines Mobile Home Park home.
Yvonne Wilkerson was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Jessie Blanding in his Tall Pines Mobile Home Park home.(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars in Marion County after beating a man to death.

Yvonne Wilkerson was arrested for murdering 85-year-old Jessie Blanding in his Tall Pines Mobile Home Park home.

Blanding was found by a maintenance worker with injuries caused from blunt force trauma on Aug. 27. According to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office report, when deputies arrived on the scene they noted a wooden-handled hammer laying near Blanding’s body.

During her interview Wilkerson said her memory was affected due to being high, drunk and on her bipolar schizophrenia medications. Wilkerson told investigators that the altercation started when the victim grabbed her. She then started throwing items at Blanding, eventually hitting him with a speaker she found in the bathroom. She recalled striking the victim at least three times, and said she didn’t know why she could not stop herself. Wilkerson also told MCSO that Blanding did not fight back.

Investigators learned that Wilkerson battered the victim in the past and was arrested for domestic battery against Blanding - more recently in June for aggravated battery. After this last incident a no contact order was put into place.

Wilkerson is facing charges of second-degree murder without premeditation. She is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

